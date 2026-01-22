Telangana man gets 5 yrs in prison for possessing 1.5 kg ganja

Hyderabad: A court in Telangana’s Sangareddy district on Wednesday, January 21, sentenced a man to five years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him for possessing 1.5 kg of ganja.

The convict was identified as 24-year-old Mohammed Siraj , a resident of Fathenagar, Jogipet Mandal, Sangareddy. In 2020, Siraj was caught by the Telangana excise department’s district task force team during a vehicle inspection drive.

According to a press release from the Telangana excise department, the investigation was carried out and the charge sheet was filed by J Madhu Babu, Station House Officer, Prohibition and Excise Station, Sangareddy.

Similar incident

In August 2024, a man from Asifabad district in Telangana was sentenced to five years in prison for cultivating ganja plants.

The district sessions court judge MV Ramesh awarded the punishment to the convict identified as Chunarkar Mukunda Rao, a resident of Babapur village. He was found guilty of growing 50 ganja plants at his farm in October 2021. Apart from imprisonment, the court also imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on the convict.

Following the verdict, Asifabad Superintendent of Police, DV Srinivasa Rao congratulated DSP P Sadaiah, Asifabad Inspector G Satish and court liaison officer R Narayana for securing the conviction.