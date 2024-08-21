Telangana: Man gets five year jail for raising ganja trees

He was found guilty of growing 50 ganja trees at his farm in October 2021.

Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 21st August 2024 11:42 am IST
Delhi: Another inmate hangs self at Tihar jail
Tihar jail (Photo: Twitter)

Hyderabad: A court in Asifabad on Tuesday, August 20 sentenced a man to five years of imprisonment for cultivating the banned ganja trees.

The district sessions court judge MV Ramesh awarded the punishment to the convict identified as Chunarkar Mukunda Rao, a resident of Babapur village. He was found guilty of growing 50 ganja trees at his farm in October 2021. Apart from imprisonment, the court also imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on the convict.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Ganja peddler, 2 medicos arrested amid drug sale

Following the verdict, Asifabad Superintendent of Police, DV Srinivasa Rao congratulated DSP P Sadaiah, Asifabad Inspector G Satish and court liaison officer R Narayana for securing the conviction.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Baleegh Mohammed Baleegh Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 21st August 2024 11:42 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button