Telangana: Man gets five year jail for raising ganja trees

Hyderabad: A court in Asifabad on Tuesday, August 20 sentenced a man to five years of imprisonment for cultivating the banned ganja trees.

The district sessions court judge MV Ramesh awarded the punishment to the convict identified as Chunarkar Mukunda Rao, a resident of Babapur village. He was found guilty of growing 50 ganja trees at his farm in October 2021. Apart from imprisonment, the court also imposed a penalty of Rs 1 lakh on the convict.

Following the verdict, Asifabad Superintendent of Police, DV Srinivasa Rao congratulated DSP P Sadaiah, Asifabad Inspector G Satish and court liaison officer R Narayana for securing the conviction.