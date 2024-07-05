Hyderabad: Ganja peddler, 2 medicos arrested amid drug sale

Hyderabad: Sultan Bazar police, along with the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), apprehended a ganja peddler, and two medical students, during an attempted sale of the banned substance in Koti. Police said 10 sachets of ganja, weighing 80 grams. Two cell phones were also seized from the peddler’s possession.

The peddler, identified as Suresh Singh, 38, works at a dairy farm in Indiranagar, Gachibowli. He is a habitual NDPS offender and has been involved in this illegal activity since 2016, police said.

Also Read Hyderabad: GHMC asst engineer arrested by ACB over Rs 15K bribe

Based on a tip-off, the police nabbed Singh when he came to sell ganja to the medical students. The duo was detained after testing positive for ganja in a urine test. The police said that aside from them, nearly 8 to 10 medical students purchased ganja from the dealer regularly.

A case has been registered against the accused and so far four medical students have been identified and efforts are underway to identify the others.