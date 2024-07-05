Hyderabad: Ganja peddler, 2 medicos arrested amid drug sale

Based on a tip-off, the police nabbed Singh when he came to sell ganja to two medical students. Both students were tested positive for the ganja urine test and therefore held

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Published: 5th July 2024 7:44 pm IST
Hyderabad Police arrest ganja peddler, 2 medicos over drug abuse
Hyderabad: Sultan Bazar police, along with the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), apprehended a ganja peddler, and two medical students, during an attempted sale of the banned substance in Koti. Police said 10 sachets of ganja, weighing 80 grams. Two cell phones were also seized from the peddler’s possession.

The peddler, identified as Suresh Singh, 38, works at a dairy farm in Indiranagar, Gachibowli. He is a habitual NDPS offender and has been involved in this illegal activity since 2016, police said.

Based on a tip-off, the police nabbed Singh when he came to sell ganja to the medical students. The duo was detained after testing positive for ganja in a urine test. The police said that aside from them, nearly 8 to 10 medical students purchased ganja from the dealer regularly.

A case has been registered against the accused and so far four medical students have been identified and efforts are underway to identify the others.

