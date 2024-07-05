Hyderabad: GHMC asst engineer arrested by ACB over Rs 15K bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested an assistant engineer working with the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Rajendranagar Circle XI, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a contractor.

The Assistant Engineer, L Balvanth Reddy, had reportedly demanded the amount from a contractor named Muzaffar for processing a bill of Rs 6 lakh – the cost incurred towards laying a cement road at Adarshnagar.

Muzaffar approached the ACB who booked a case and laid a trap to catch him. The GHMC Assistant Engineer was caught red-handed when he accepted the amount. The fingers of both the hands of the accused officer yielded positive results in the chemical test.

The officer is arrested and being produced before the Additional Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases, Hyderabad.