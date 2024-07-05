University of Hyderabad announces recruitment for various positions

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH), has announced a recruitment drive for various Group A, B, and C non-faculty and other academic posts. This presents a significant opportunity for job aspirants seeking employment at the central university.

The UoH has issued a notification inviting applications from eligible candidates for 52 vacancies across different categories. The breakdown includes seven different categories of posts under Group A, six under Group B, and seven under Group C.

For Group A, the positions of deputy registrar, internal audit officer, and executive engineer (civil) will be filled on a deputation basis. The remaining vacancies in this group will be filled through direct recruitment.

Interested candidates can find more details and apply through the official university website (click here).