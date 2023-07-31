Telangana: Man held for selling crocodile meat in Mulugu

The reptile had washed away into a residential area due to recent heavy rains, an officer said.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 31st July 2023 7:18 pm IST
A viral video shows the carcass of a giant crocodile chopped into pieces. (representative image).

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, the vigilance and anti-poaching officials of Telangana forest department arrested a person for allegedly selling crocodile meat. The accused caught the reptile after it was washed away in floods.

BookMyMBBS

The incident took place on Sunday, July 30, in the Chandrupatla village, which comes under the Krishnapuram forest limits of Mulugu district.

A viral video showing the carcass of a giant crocodile chopped into pieces is doing rounds on the internet.

MS Education Academy

Acting on a tip-off, the forest officials headed by beat officer Prasad Rao went to the spot and detained the accused for investigation.

Also Read
Telangana: Rs 23 lakh cash stolen from SBI ATM in Nalgonda

The official said that killing wild animals is a crime under the law. “A full investigation will be conducted and departmental action will be taken against those responsible for it,” he added.

Heavy rains have been battering Telangana state for the past couple of weeks, resulting flood-like situation in many areas. Several water animals and reptiles animals have been getting washed away into into residential areas.

Earlier on 28 July, several snakes were spotted in residential areas.

In Venkatesh Nagar, Khammam district, a huge python entered a house. Later, the snake was rescued by a team of forest officials.

Recently, pythons were sighted in Puranapul and Kukatpally areas of Hyderabad as well.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 31st July 2023 7:18 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button