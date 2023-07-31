Telangana: Man held for selling crocodile meat in Mulugu

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, the vigilance and anti-poaching officials of Telangana forest department arrested a person for allegedly selling crocodile meat. The accused caught the reptile after it was washed away in floods.

The incident took place on Sunday, July 30, in the Chandrupatla village, which comes under the Krishnapuram forest limits of Mulugu district.

A viral video showing the carcass of a giant crocodile chopped into pieces is doing rounds on the internet.

Acting on a tip-off, the forest officials headed by beat officer Prasad Rao went to the spot and detained the accused for investigation.

The official said that killing wild animals is a crime under the law. “A full investigation will be conducted and departmental action will be taken against those responsible for it,” he added.

TW: Shocking. Due to incessant #TelanganaRains last week, a crocodile was caught by poachers on the bank of River #Godavari. They were selling the animal's meat when #Telangana forest dept caught hold of one poacher at Chandrupatla village, Wajedu (M), #Mulugu dt. Others escaped. pic.twitter.com/YNP2b9zcC4 — Krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) July 31, 2023

Heavy rains have been battering Telangana state for the past couple of weeks, resulting flood-like situation in many areas. Several water animals and reptiles animals have been getting washed away into into residential areas.

Earlier on 28 July, several snakes were spotted in residential areas.

A huge #Python entered a house at Venkatesh Nagar, along with flood waters, #snake rescue team and locals were caught this #reptile.



The #Munneru river floodwaters, triggered by heavy rains, have disrupted the normal lives in #Khammam district.#TelanganaRains #TelanganaFloods pic.twitter.com/VSB2MQUk3Q — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) July 28, 2023

In Venkatesh Nagar, Khammam district, a huge python entered a house. Later, the snake was rescued by a team of forest officials.

Recently, pythons were sighted in Puranapul and Kukatpally areas of Hyderabad as well.