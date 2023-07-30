Telangana: Rs 23 lakh cash stolen from SBI ATM in Nalgonda

A CCTV camera which was installed inside the ATM revealed, five mask-wearing people were involved in the incident. They came to the kiosk in a Maruti Omni van and three men entered the ATM booth while the other two stood monitor outside.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 30th July 2023 11:10 pm IST
CCTV footage showing thieves spraying black paint on the CCTV cameras and used a gas cutter to cut open the cash chest and stole Rs 23 lakh from it.

Hyderabad: A group of burglars stole Rs 23 lakh cash from an SBI ATM situated on NH 65 in Nalgonda district on an early Sunday morning.

The SBI ATM has two machines, one maintained by a private agency and the other by the SBI branch. The cash was stolen from the private agency machine.

A CCTV camera installed inside the ATM captured footage of five masked men entering the ATM. They spray black paint on the camera blurring the image.

Police investigations revealed the burglars used a gas cutter to open the cash chest. They stole the cash and fled in a Maruti Omni van. The burglars made an effort to break open the other machine but failed. It had Rs 40 lakh cash inside.

A case has been registered and fingerprints have been collected for further investigations. Police said that two iron rods were left behind after the theft.

“We have launched a probe and the culprits will be arrested soon. Details of all vehicles that passed through toll plazas at Panthangi and Korlapahad on NH 65 are being verified to identify the van used by them,” police said.

