Avoid venturing out at night unless emergency: Telangana DGP

Hyderabad: As incessant rainfall continues across the state, the director-general of police (DGP) Anjani Kumar urged citizens to limit their movements and avoid venturing out at night unless emergency.

Taking to Twitter, the senior officer reassured citizens that the situation currently is under control.

Due to heavy rains across Telangana State, citizens are advised to come out only for extremely important work at night times. Present situation is currently under control. #TelanganaPolice, from home guard officers to the DG level, are well-prepared, and every hour from each PS… pic.twitter.com/CWcLiypmB7 — DGP TELANGANA POLICE (@TelanganaDGP) July 26, 2023

“Telangana police, from home guard officers to the DG level, are well-prepared, and every hour from each PS situation reports are being collected,” read his tweet.

The DGP also urged the public to refrain from unnecessary outdoor activities.

He said citizens can promptly dial 100 (the emergency helpline number) to seek immediate assistance from the authorities in critical situations.

DGP Kumar also conducted a review meeting with various SPs on Wednesday, July 26, and enquired about the situation in each district.

Mulugu district records highest-ever rainfall in Telangana history

Telangana witnessed monsoon fury in the early hours of Thursday with extremely heavy rainfall recorded in Venkatapur Mandal in Mulugu district.

The Mandal has recorded the highest-ever 24-hour rainfall in the history of Telangana after it witnessed 64.90 cm.

Chityal mandal of Bhupalpally followed Mulugu by clocking 61cm of rain in the past 24 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for nine of the 33 districts in the state on account of relentless rains and swollen river bodies all across East and Central Telangana.

Additionally, the state chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered the state education minister Sabita Indra Reddy to declare a holiday for all educational institutions on July 28 (Friday) in the wake of incessant rainfall.