Telangana: Man hit by train after quarrel with wife, dies

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:
Man with glasses and beard near railway tracks in Telangana, India.

Hyderabad: A 45-year-old man allegedly died by suicide in Hanamkonda’s Kazipet on Sunday, July 5, night after a video call with his wife.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh Naik, who worked as a document writer near the Warangal Registration Office.

According to the police, Naik was distressed over frequent quarrels with his wife regarding property issues.

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On Sunday evening, he left his home following a heated argument. At the Kazipet Railway Station, he made a video call to his wife and told her he was going to end his life. She paid no heed, thinking he was trying to pressurise her.

When he did not return home the following day, his family began searching for him.

His body was found on the railway tracks.

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Kazipet Railway Protection Force official told Siasat.com that Rajesh was hit by a train on the Warangal-Kazipet route. It is not yet clear if it was a suicide or an accident.

The body has been sent for postmortem. A case has been registered.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: |   Updated:

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