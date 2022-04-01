Telangana: Man jumps to death after throwing daughter from building

Hyderabad: A man jumped to his death after throwing his six-year-old daughter from the top of a building in Yaddarigutta, allegedly over a troubled marriage and family issues.

The deceased identified as Cherukuri Suresh (40) and his daughter Shestra (6) were residents of Lingampally and had gone to visit the Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple.

During their visit, the duo stayed in Mayuri lodge, Yaddarigutta, located opposite the town police station.

According to a report by Telangana Today, the deceased left behind a suicide note which was found in his room at the lodge.

In the letter, he stated that he had differences with his wife and was involved in fights with his family. He did not want to leave his daughter in the hands of his wife as he feared that she would not take care of her properly after his death.

The bodies have been shifted to a hospital in Bhongir for postmortem.