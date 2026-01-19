Telangana: Man kills wife, injures daughter before attempting suicide

Hyderabad: On suspicion of infidelity, a man allegedly killed his wife in Telangana’s Siddipet and injured his daughter before attempting suicide on Sunday, January 18.

The incident occurred in Adarshnagar area of Siddipet town. The accused, identified as 40-year-old Yellaiah who attacked his wife Srilatha and slit her throat.

The man also attacked and injured his daughter, Archana while she tried to intervene. He also slit his throat in an attempted suicide.

While Srilatha died on the spot, Yellaiah and Archana were shifted to a government hospital in Siddipet. The Siddipet police have registered a case and the investigation is underway. Further details awaited.