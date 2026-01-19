Telangana CM inaugurates renovated shrine of Medaram tribal goddesses

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday inaugurated the renovated shrine of tribal goddesses ‘Sammakka’ and ‘Saralamma’ at Medaram in Mulugu district, where the tribal festival ‘Maha Jathara’ would be held from January 28 to 31.

Accompanied by his family members and cabinet colleagues, Reddy offered prayers to the goddesses this morning. The state government reconstructed the ‘gaddelu’ (altar) of the tribal deities Sammakka, Saralamma, Govindaraju and Pagididda Raju at a cost of Rs 101 crores.

It undertook development works at an outlay of Rs 150 crores for the convenience of devotees visiting the ‘Maha Jatara’ 2026. According to official sources, about three crore people are expected to visit the festival this year.

The state government is making elaborate arrangements for the biennial ‘Maha Jatara’ with over 42,000 government personnel from various departments being deployed. Additionally, about 2,000 tribal youth would serve as volunteers during the event. Revanth Reddy on Sunday said the state government will conduct the ‘Maha Jatara’ on the lines of the Kumbh Mela.

Signifying the importance given to the ‘Maha Jathara’ by the government, the state cabinet, presided by Reddy, held its meeting at Medaram on Sunday.

First cabinet held outside Hyderabad

It is a first that the state cabinet meeting was held outside Hyderabad.

‘Medaram Jathara’ is a historical event which symbolises courage transformed into divinity, the Chief Minister said, invoking Sammakka and Saralamma who led a revolt against the Kakatiya dynasty.

The ‘Maha Jatara’ is celebrated in Medaram during the time the goddesses of the tribals is believed to visit them. Medaram is a remote place in the Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary, a part of Dandakaranya, the largest surviving forest belt in Mulugu.

The ‘Jatara’ commemorates the revolt led by the mother-daughter duo of Sammakka and Saralamma against imposition of taxes on the tribal populace during a period of drought by the Kakatiya rulers in the 12th century.