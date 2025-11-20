Telangana man kills wife over suspicion in Khammam

Hyderabad: A man killed his wife over suspicion in Telangana’s Khammam district on Thursday, November 20.

The accused, identified as Bhaskar was married to Gogula Saivani. The couple are natives of Nerada village in Chintakani mandal.

Saivani worked at a function hall, and the children were enrolled in a private school. They had some differences for the past few days. Bhaskar grew suspicious of Saivani and following a quarrel on Thursday, the accused slit his wife’s throat.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Khammam Town II police circle inspector Bala Krishna said, “The incident occurred early morning on Thursday, Bhaskar has been arrested, and the investigation is underway, we have filed a petition and a case is yet to be registered.”

Man kills wife in Sangareddy

In a separate incident which took place on November 9, a man killed his wife in Telangana’s Sangarddy over suspicion by bludgeoning her with a cricket bat.

The incident took place in Ameenpur town in Telangana’s Sangareddy district after the couple—the accused, a real estate businessman, and his wife, an assistant manager at a co-operative bank—reportedly quarrelled at their residence.

“During the argument, the man attacked his wife with a cricket bat, leading to her death on the spot,” a police official said.

With inputs from PTI.