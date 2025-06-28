Telangana man sets mother ablaze in Warangal over property dispute

Hyderabad: A man set his mother ablaze in Telangana’s Warangal district on Saturday, June 28. The incident took place over an alleged property dispute.

The accused, identified as Muthineni Sathish, poured petrol on his mother, 50-year-old Vinoda and set her on fire. The incident occurred Kuntapalli village of Sangem mandal. Vinoda was shifted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial (MGM) Hospital for treatment.

According to reports, the doctors said, Vinoda suffered 85 percent burns in a declaration to the magistrate she confessed about her son’s drastic act.

The accused fled the scene after committing the heinous act. Based on the complaint by the woman’s family members the local police booked a case and launched an investigation into the incident.