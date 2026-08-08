Telangana: Man steals hundi from temple in Sangareddy, probe on

The incident, which occurred at Sri Bhavani Mata Temple, was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV).

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CCTV footage showing a man stealing a hundi from a temple in Sangareddy.
Man steals hundi from temple in Sangareddy.

Hyderabad: A masked man broke into a temple in Gurunagar Colony, Sadashivpet, Sangareddy district and walked away with the hundi (donation box) in the early hours of Saturday, August 8.

The incident, which occurred at Sri Bhavani Mata Temple, was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV). A man in dark clothes was seen forcing open the door before casually walking out with the hundi.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Sadashivpet Police said a case has been registered and CCTV footage is being reviewed to identify the man. “The hundi did not have much money in it, most likely around Rs 20,000,” a police officer said.

Subhan Bakery
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