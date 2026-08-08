Telangana: Man steals hundi from temple in Sangareddy, probe on

Hyderabad: A masked man broke into a temple in Gurunagar Colony, Sadashivpet, Sangareddy district and walked away with the hundi (donation box) in the early hours of Saturday, August 8.

The incident, which occurred at Sri Bhavani Mata Temple, was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV). A man in dark clothes was seen forcing open the door before casually walking out with the hundi.

A masked man broke into a temple in Gurunagar Colony, Sadashivpet, Sangareddy district and walked away with the hundi in the middle of the night on Saturday, August 8.



The incident was caputured on closed-circuit television (CCTV). A man in dark clothes was seen forcing open the… pic.twitter.com/HEq5Z4iqES — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 8, 2026

Speaking to Siasat.com, Sadashivpet Police said a case has been registered and CCTV footage is being reviewed to identify the man. “The hundi did not have much money in it, most likely around Rs 20,000,” a police officer said.