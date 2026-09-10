Telangana: Man steals police car, poses as officer to extort money

Karimnagar: A patrol vehicle parked at a police station in Karimnagar was stolen by a 28-year-old man who allegedly used it to extort money from people by impersonating a police officer, The Hindu reported.
The patrol team had parked the Innova car at Karimnagar Rural Police Station on September 7 after duty.
The police had allegedly left the keys in the ignition, which the accused, Mohd Ajaz, took advantage of and drove away with the vehicle. He later hit a road divider while heading towards Hanamkonda and came to a halt.
He then tried extorting money from truck drivers but was apprehended after some motorists alerted the police.
The accused was produced before a magistrate, who remanded him to judicial custody.