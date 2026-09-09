Jubilee Hills Police trace burglar through scar visible in CCTV

Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills police cracked a burglary case in three days by tracing the accused through a scar above his eyebrow that was visible in CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage despite him wearing a mask.
According to police, Gouresh entered the house of a businessman and stole an emerald diamond ring, two gold bracelets, a blue meenakari necklace, a kada and a choker, among other jewellery weighing around 10 tolas. The CCTV cameras in the house captured his image, which helped the police.
A complaint was lodged, and investigations began. Although Gouresh’s face was covered with a mask, police noticed a distinctive scar above his eyebrow. They used the clue to check the records of known offenders and identified him. Gouresh has previous theft cases registered against him.
He was traced holidaying in Goa and brought back to Hyderabad for further investigation.