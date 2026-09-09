Jubilee Hills Police trace burglar through scar visible in CCTV

He was traced holidaying in Goa and brought back to Hyderabad for further investigation.

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Hyderabad burglary
Goure​​sh

Hyderabad: Jubilee Hills police cracked a burglary case in three days by tracing the accused through a scar above his eyebrow that was visible in CCTV (closed-circuit television) footage despite him wearing a mask.

According to police, Goure​​sh entered the house of a businessman and stole an emerald diamond ring, two gold bracelets, a blue meenakari necklace, a kada and a choker, among other jewellery weighing around 10 tolas. The CCTV cameras in the house captured his image, which helped the police.

A complaint was lodged, and investigations began. Although Gouresh’s face was covered with a mask, police noticed a distinctive scar above his eyebrow. They used the clue to check the records of known offenders and identified him. ​​Gouresh has previous theft cases registered against him.

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Subhan Bakery

He was traced holidaying in Goa and brought back to Hyderabad for further investigation.

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