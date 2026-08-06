4 held for burglary in Hyderabad; ornaments worth Rs 12L recovered

Hyderabad: A gang of four was arrested for burglary in Hyderabad on Thursday, August 6. Ornaments worth Rs 12 lakh were recovered from them.

According to the Commissioner’s Task Force, Jubilee Hills, the accused were involved in multiple burglaries across the tri-commissionerate. The accused were identified as Derangula Hari Bab, 21, an unemployed person and resident of Suraram; Tanniru Surya, 22, an unemployed person and resident of Santosh Nagar; Narala Rahul, 21, a technician and resident of Nagole; and Sabavat Ravi, 27, a resident of Maula Ali.

Also Read Through a washroom window, burglars steal 1 kg gold in Hyderabad

The police seized 80 grams of Gold, 258 grams of silver, four mobile phones, an iron rod, a screwdriver and two bikes from the accused.

According to the police, Hari Babu was released from jail in June 2026 and formed a gang with his co-accused and resumed committing a series of house-breaking and other property offences. While Hari Babu was involved in 27 cases of burglary, Surya was involved in 13, and Rahul was involved in three such cases.

11 cases of burglary

As a gang, they are involved in 11 cases under Gowraram Police Station, Sangareddy Town Police Station, Pocharam IT Corridor Police Station, Nagole Police Station, Kushaiguda Police Station, Medipally Police Station, and Vanasthalipuram Police Station.