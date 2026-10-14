Telangana man stranded over prohibited medicines in Saudi Arabia

Hyderabad: A Telangana migrant worker stranded in Saudi Arabia in a case involving prohibited medicines has prompted his wife to seek government intervention for legal assistance and his safe return to India.

Arugula Gangadhar, a native of Valegaon village in Bhainsa mandal of Nirmal district, had been working as a labourer in Riyadh for five years. He travelled to India in February 2025 and returned to Saudi Arabia in April that year, when a case was registered against him over prohibited medicines, Swadesh Parikipandla, a member of the state NRI Advisory Committee, told Siasat.com.

Also Read Saudi Arabia: Explosions heard in Riyadh after danger alert

According to Swadesh, Gangadhar had carried medicines purchased on a doctor’s advice for personal use. His family has the medical prescription and purchase bill and maintains that he was unaware the medicines were prohibited in Saudi Arabia.

For the past three months, Gangadhar has faced uncertainty over his employment and residency status. His work visa has not been renewed, his Iqama (residence permit) has expired, and he has been unable to contact his family, Swadesh said.

This came to light after Arugula Gangamani, wife of Gangadhar, submitted a representation through the Pravasi Prajavani programme at Praja Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday, October 13, appealing to the state government to intervene in the matter. The representation was submitted to Manda Bheem Reddy, vice-chairman of the state NRI Advisory Committee, and Swadesh

Arugula Gangamani submits a representation to Manda Bheem Reddy and Swadesh Parikipandla seeking her husband’s safe repatriation.

Indian Embassy seeks court records

The Embassy of India in Riyadh wrote to the president of the Criminal Court in Buraidah, in Saudi Arabia’s Al-Qassim region, on October 13, seeking a copy of the judgment in Gangadhar’s case.

The letter states that Gangadhar had previously been arrested in a narcotics-related case before the Criminal Court in Buraidah. The embassy requested the court’s judgment to review the matter, understand the case details and establish its current status.

The letter also identifies an authorised representative to receive the document on the embassy’s behalf. It does not establish whether Gangadhar has been convicted or whether the case has concluded.

Family seeks government intervention

The prolonged separation has caused financial and emotional hardship for the family, Gangamani said. Her husband’s absence has also disrupted plans for their daughter’s marriage.

The family urged Chief Minister and NRI Affairs Minister A Revanth Reddy to coordinate with the Union Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Riyadh to address the matter.

Also Read Saudi overturns Tamil man’s death sentence over Prophet remarks

Gangamani sought legal assistance for her husband, efforts to secure his release through the applicable legal process and arrangements for his safe return to India.

Swadesh advised people travelling abroad to check medicine restrictions in their destination countries before departure and carry relevant medical reports and doctors’ prescriptions.

SFDA outlines permit process for controlled medicines

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has reminded travellers to obtain clearance permits for controlled medicines before entering the Kingdom. It has outlined an online application process through its Controlled Drugs System (CDS) platform.

Travellers must create an account on the CDS portal and enter their personal details before selecting the clearance request option. They must specify whether the medicines are for personal use or for another patient and provide travel information, including flight dates and routes.

Also Read Saudi engineer held after recording device found in OpenAI office

Applicants must upload supporting documents, including a medical prescription, medical report, personal identification and a photograph of the medicines. They must also provide the drug’s trade name, active ingredient, dosage and quantity before agreeing to the terms and submitting the application.

Applicants can track their requests through status categories such as submitted, completed, rejected or incomplete. Once a request is approved, the permit can be printed.

The SFDA advises travellers to apply through its official website before departure to comply with Saudi Arabia’s requirements for carrying controlled medicines. Travellers should verify whether their medicines require prior clearance, as carrying a prescription alone may not satisfy the entry requirements.