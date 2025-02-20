Telangana: Man who filed case against KCR stabbed to death

Hyderabad: A man named N Rajalinga Murthy, who had previously filed a case against former chief minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) was brutally stabbed to death by two unidentified assailants in Bhupalapally town on Wednesday night, February 19.

This incident occurred just one day before the High Court was set to hear KCR’s petition challenging the case initiated by Murthy, which alleged that KCR and others were responsible for the collapse of piers at the Medigadda barrage, part of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

Murthy claimed that significant public funds were misappropriated for this project.

According to police, a land dispute might have been the motive behind the murder. Deputy Superintendent of Police Sampath Rao indicated that Murthy had ongoing land disputes with several local individuals.

The attack took place around 7:30 pm while Murthy was riding his bike; he was ambushed and stabbed multiple times despite attempting to flee.

Murthy had lodged a complaint with the Bhupalapally police in October 2023, seeking an FIR against KCR, former irrigation minister T Harish Rao, and others regarding the sinking of the barrage’s pillars.

After police declined to register his complaint, he escalated the matter to a local court, which eventually led to a hearing in the High Court.

Prior to his death, Murthy had joined the Congress party ahead of the 2023 assembly elections. His wife, Sarala, previously served as a councillor in the Bhupalapally municipality.

Following his murder, police have formed special teams to pursue leads and apprehend the attackers.