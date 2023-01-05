Telangana: Man’s house set ablaze by wife’s brother in Huzurabad

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident that happened in Huzurabad yesterday, the minor brother of a 20-year-old woman burnt her husband’s ancestral house on Tuesday for her getting married against the family’s wishes.

According to the police, the girl, Sanjana, married Rajasekhar, 26 at Vemulawada temple on Monday.

Rajasekhar is a painter and lives in the neighbourhood of Sanjana’s house. Both families belong to the SC (Scheduled Caste) community.

The couple after getting married approached the police, who called both families for counselling when the arson took place.

Tensions arose in the area after the incident. However, the fire department brought the fire under control after a period of struggle.

Rajasekhar is a painter and Sanjana works as a nurse in a private hospital. When the parents refused the marriage, both ran away from their homes on Monday and got married at the temple.

Sanjana’s family members, angered by their decision, set Rajasekhar’s house on fire.

A case has been registered by the police on the matter and an investigation is underway.