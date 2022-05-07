Telangana: Masiullah Khan takes charge as Waqf board chairman

Hyderabad: Masiullah Khan on Saturday took charge as the chairman of the Telangana Waqf board for a period of five years.

Speaking of Khan’s appointment as chairman, the waqf board CEO Shahnawaz Qasim said, “Of the 10 board members, eight were present at the election.”

The election took place at the Haj House in Nampally. The government had appointed district magistrate L Sharman as the Election Officer for conducting and overlooking the process of the election process for the board.

AIMIM MP Assaduddin Owaisi, MLC Farooq Hussain, MLA Kausar Mohiuddin, Member of Telangana Bar council M Zakeer Hussain Javid, Sayed Akbar Nizamuddin Hussaini, and Abdul Fateh Syed Bandagi Badesha Quadri are members that have been elected to the board.

Additionally, the government decided to nominate four members of various categories to the board.

Mohammed Masiullah Khan, Sayed Nisaar Hussain (Shia scholar, also known as Hyder Agha), Malik Mohtashim Khan (Sunni Scholar), and Shaikh Yasmin Basha (Government Nominee) have been nominated as members of the board.