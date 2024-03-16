MBT slams Revanth for prioritising BJP/RSS men joining Congress in Telangana

Hyderabad: Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan on Saturday, March 16, slammed the Congress party over leaders from the BJP joining its fold and getting appointed in key posts.

He made the remarks regarding former Mahabubnagar MP and senior BJP leader AP Jithender Reddy joining the grand old party on Friday, March 15 and immediately being appointed as the representative of the government of Telangana for Sports in New Delhi.

“What is happening in @INCTelangana….? Every @BJP4India & @RSSorg man who is joining @INCIndia is being appointed to key post and actual Congress worker or those political or non-political organizations who stood by Congress party for nine years and fought on the field against @BRSparty being neglected by @revanth_anumula, @TelanganaCMO. A very sad part of this incident is that a person who spent his entire life in BJP/RSS has been picked up as an advisor to the Telangana govt on Sports matters and Representative to Govt of Telangana in New Delhi. Admitting some other party leaders or workers in Congress is a different issue or a political stunt but admitting a person with an RSS background and former member of Parliament BJP is against the ethics and rules of Congress party,” he said.

He further remarked that while the Congress on the national level led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi is “fighting communalism and corruption of the RSS/BJP”, on the other, leaders of the Congress-led state government are “dealing with Adani and Ambani-led firms” and are admitting BJP/RSS leaders.

“On one side the Gandhi family @RahulGandhi & @priyankagandhi is fighting tooth and nail against RSS/BJP’s Communalism and Corruption even after losing power in four states there is no change in their stand which has to be appreciated by all secular-minded people and on another side in Telangana State the same Congress party leaders having a deal with Adani & Ambani Groups and admitting BJP/RSS leaders in Congress party and giving them plump post depriving those who stood by Congress for nine years fighting TRS/BRS. More sad was that Sri Anumula Revanth Reddy himself went to his house offering him a post and asking him to join Congress,” he said.

He also asked AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge to “urgently introspect” the recent speech of chief minister A Revanth Reddy calling PM Narendra Modi “Bade Bhai” and wanting to emulate the Gujarat model.

“There is an urgent need for @kharge President AICC should introspect the speech of Sri Anumula Revanth Reddy, Chief Minister Telangana claiming @narendramodi @PMOIndia as “Bade Bhai” and promising to develop Telangana on par with “Gujarat Model” which has a history of atrocities on Muslims and corruption in state administration. No doubt the TPCC may gain 10-12 MPs in this upcoming Parliament Elections but the majority of elected MPs may join the NDA/BJP Govt if the INDIA alliance fail to form government in the Center due to fear of ED & CBI and later the Congress Govt in Telangana also may fall, So it’s better to project and protect all those leaders and workers who stood by Congress for Nine years in Telangana,” he remarked.