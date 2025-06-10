Telangana: Mechanic ends life after losing Rs 10 lakh in online betting

Hyderabad: A mechanic died by suicide on Monday, June 9 in Rajanna Sircila after losing Rs 10 lakh in online betting.

The deceased was identified as 20-year-old Thummala Vamshi, who took up a job as a mechanic after completing intermediate. Over the last three years, he had become addicted to online betting and lost nearly Rs10 lakh, most of which he had borrowed from friends.

Upon learning about the loss incurred, Vamshi’s parents reprimanded him. Distressed over both the financial loss and his parents’ warnings, he is said to have taken the extreme step.

Following a complaint lodged by his father, Srinivas, police have registered a case and begun investigation.