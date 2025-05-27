Telangana: MEIL ordered to complete Sunkishala project by April, 2026

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) MD Ashok Reddy ordered Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), to complete the works for the Sunkishala intake well to divert the Krishna waters to Hyderabad for drinking water purposes by April, 2026.

On Tuesday, May 27, he inspected the Sunkishala project work along with MEIL CEO and its director, professors from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad, representatives of the Tata Consulting Services (TCS), and engineering expert Kanhaiya Naidu among others.

Ashok Reddy inspected the pipeline expansion work along with the top officials. He inquired about the details of the pipeline work that was yet to be completed. He advised the officials not to compromise on the quality of pipeline construction. The MD instructed the officials to expedite the pipeline expansion work, as the monsoon season is approaching.

Later, the construction company’s heads, and other experts discussed the precautions to be taken in the reconstruction of the dry dock and the details related to the redesigning with the experts.

It was estimated that if the civil works and the works for the control room were completed quickly after the removal of the debris, the path for the reconstruction of the side wall will be easier.

Later, the tunneling and plugging works on the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir were inspected by the experts. Details regarding the construction and design of the gates at each tunneling were also discussed with expert Kanhaiya Naidu.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Reddy said that the pipeline expansion work has already been completed in all the areas except 4 kilometres, and the electrical work has also reached its final stage.

He ordered the removal of the retaining wall’s debris, the reconstruction work to begin, and the related designs and drawings to be finalised within 15 days.

For this, a lengthy discussion was held with the CEO, director, officials, and experts of the construction company. The representatives of the construction company were instructed to undertake the reconstruction work and complete the project by April, 2026.

On August 1, 2024, the retaining wall of the Sunkishala project near the Nagarjuna Sagar dam across the Krishna river in the district Nalgonda had collapsed.

The collapse of the retaining wall that was under-construction had occurred during a shift change, when the water breached the dead storage of the project and gushed into the Sunkishala pump house.

The decision to open the tunnel gate fully before the completion of the protective wall was identified as a critical factor contributing to the collapse of the retaining wall.