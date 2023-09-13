Telangana: Mid-day meal workers protest at Dharna Chowk for pending bills

The workers gathered at Dharna Chowk on Wednesday, located near Indira Park in Hyderabad, and raised slogans for their rights.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 13th September 2023 8:32 pm IST
The protest by mid day meal workers at Dharna Chowk. (Screengrab from video on X).

Hyderabad: The Telangana Mid-Day Meals (MDM) Scheme Workers Union has once again hit the streets in huge numbers, demanding the allocation of pending bills and a hike in wages.

Peoples Career

The workers gathered at Dharna Chowk on Wednesday, located near Indira Park in Hyderabad, and raised slogans for their rights.

The workers representing the Mid Day Meal Scheme Workers Union, affiliated with the CITU, primarily demanded clearance of long pending bills and honorariums that had previously been promised to them by the state government.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabad: OGH docs demand new building, payment of PRC arrears

This is not the first time that Mid-Day meal scheme workers have protested for their rights. Earlier in July, over 1000 workers participated in the ‘Chalo Hyderabad’ campaign, where they travelled to the city to demand the settlement of their salary dues.

In the “Chalo Hyderabad” protest, the workers had submitted a memorandum regarding their issues to the state government.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Updated: 13th September 2023 8:32 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button