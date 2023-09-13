Telangana: Mid-day meal workers protest at Dharna Chowk for pending bills

Hyderabad: The Telangana Mid-Day Meals (MDM) Scheme Workers Union has once again hit the streets in huge numbers, demanding the allocation of pending bills and a hike in wages.

The workers gathered at Dharna Chowk on Wednesday, located near Indira Park in Hyderabad, and raised slogans for their rights.

The workers representing the Mid Day Meal Scheme Workers Union, affiliated with the CITU, primarily demanded clearance of long pending bills and honorariums that had previously been promised to them by the state government.

Mid day Meals Scheme Workers stage Dharna Demanding for release pending 6 months honorarium under the Banner of Mid day Meals Scheme Workers Union,CITU at Dharna Chowk, Indirapark, Hyderabad @telanganacitu @RVKRao2 pic.twitter.com/Hn4KQiYWzU — K. N. Hari (@KNHari9) September 13, 2023

This is not the first time that Mid-Day meal scheme workers have protested for their rights. Earlier in July, over 1000 workers participated in the ‘Chalo Hyderabad’ campaign, where they travelled to the city to demand the settlement of their salary dues.

In the “Chalo Hyderabad” protest, the workers had submitted a memorandum regarding their issues to the state government.