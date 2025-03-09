Telangana min appeals for Karimnagar-Tirupati daily train service

Hyderabad: Telangana Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar has appealed to Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to introduce a daily train service between Karimnagar and Tirupati.

Currently, the Karimnagar-Tirupati Express (12762) and its return service operate only twice a week, which is insufficient to meet the growing demand.

This forces passengers to either take long road journeys or travel to Hyderabad for connecting trains, causing significant inconvenience, Prabhakar said.

Prabhakar emphasized that upgrading the service to daily would alleviate transportation challenges for thousands of passengers.

“It would also enhance trade, tourism, and cultural exchange between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Improved connectivity would provide a smoother travel experience and stimulate the local economy,” he added.

In his letter, Prabhakar urged the Centre to consider the proposal, highlighting its potential to boost regional connectivity and development while offering relief to commuters.