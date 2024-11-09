Telangana min warns BRS, BJP leaders against obstructing caste census

Hyderabad: Telangana’s IT and Industries Minister, Duddilla Sridhar Babu, criticizes growing concerns among Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders over the state’s new Social Comprehensive Household Survey.

On Friday, he warned against any attempts to block or spread false information about the survey.

Responding to criticism from BRS leaders questioning the survey’s need, Sridhar Babu explained that while past data collected by a previous government served different goals, this survey aims to provide a full picture of Telangana’s social, economic, educational, and caste details, which is important for fair policies.

He suggested that the opposition from BRS and BJP leaders shows a reluctance to fully support disadvantaged communities.

With the national census delayed since 2021 by the BJP-led central government, Telangana’s survey is even more necessary, he argued, to address the needs of underserved groups and ensure they are properly represented.

Sridhar Babu challenged BRS and BJP leaders to explain their objections to a survey intended to help backward classes (BC), scheduled castes (SC), and scheduled tribes (ST).

He encouraged citizens to support the survey and cooperate with the enumerators, stressing that this effort is to promote social fairness and ensure all eligible people in Telangana receive essential benefits.