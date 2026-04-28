Telangana Minister assures aid to crane collapse victims’ families

Hyderabad: Telangana Labour Minister G Vivek Venkatswamy on Tuesday, April 28, said that the state government would stand by the families of victims in the crane collapse incident here in which five migrant workers were killed and 12 others suffered injuries.

Venkatswamy, who visited the injured persons in the hospital, said he sought a report from officials on the incident.

Also Read 5 migrant workers die as crane collapses at manufacturing unit in Telangana

Expressing sadness over the death of the five migrant labourers, he said he enquired with doctors about the health condition of the injured and the treatment being provided to them.

“I assure that the government is committed to extend all types of support to the victims’ families,” the minister said in a post on ‘X’.

శంకర్‌పల్లి సమీపంలో జరిగిన క్రేన్ ప్రమాదంలో గాయపడిన వారిని పరామర్శించి వారి ఆరోగ్య పరిస్థితిని తెలుసుకున్నాను.



సోమవారం జరిగిన ఈ ప్రమాదంలో ఐదుగురు వలస కార్మికులు ప్రాణాలు కోల్పోవడం ఎంతో బాధాకరం. మరో 12 మంది గాయపడిన విషయం తెలిసి తీవ్రంగా కలచివేసింది. అధికారుల వివరాల ప్రకారం, NCC… pic.twitter.com/TpwrySPdSv — Dr Vivek Venkatswamy (@VivekVenkatswam) April 28, 2026

Five migrant labourers were killed and 12 others injured when a crane collapsed at a prefabricated structure manufacturing unit at Shankarpally near here on Monday evening. The incident occurred in Mahalingapuram village amid strong winds and rain.

As many as 17 workers took shelter in a shed when the crane fell on it. The workers hailed from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Odisha.