Telangana minister finds fault with Governor for targeting govt

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Minister for Animal Husbandry, T. Srinivas Yadav, on Wednesday found fault with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan for criticising the state government by holding press meets.

He said it is unbecoming for a person holding a Constitutional post to criticise the government by holding press conferences.

“Our government has been elected by the people. We are not nominated persons,” said Yadav in an obvious reaction to certain remarks made by the Governor while talking to reporters in Delhi on Monday.

“It’s not correct to say whatever she likes. It’s also not proper for the Governor to say that she does not want to work with this Chief Minister,” said Yadav, who accused Tamilisai of speaking like a political leader.

The minister said making remarks against a government elected by the people is not fair.

He said she should know her limitations as a Governor and advised her to discharge her Constitutional duties, and not speak like a politician.

Tamilisai has been drawing flak from the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government ever since she alleged that the state government insulted her and violated Governor’s protocol.

The Governor, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah a few days ago, visited Delhi again on Monday.

She is believed to have submitted a report to the Centre against All India Services officers for breach of protocol. Talking to reporters, she again trained guns on the state government.

Meanwhile, Congress’ national spokesperson Dasoju Sravan has slammed those trolling Tamilisai. He wondered if they were ruthlessly trolling her because she is a woman and that too from a backward class.

Sravan recalled that when E.S.L. Narasimhan was the Governor, he had overruled several decisions of the former Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh.

“But he was never humiliated or trolled the way the current Governor of Telangana is! Why is there so much animosity towards the state’s first citizen, a woman from the OBC community,” he tweeted.