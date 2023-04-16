Telangana: Minister Gangula injured after dias collapses

The minister went to a private hospital in Karimnagar and was advised to take two weeks rest.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by K Sherly Sharon  |   Updated: 16th April 2023 6:37 pm IST
Govt not involved in TSPSC operations: Gangula to opposition
Telangana minister Gangula Kamalakar.

Hyderabad: Backward Classes (BC) Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Sunday met with minor injuries when the dais collapsed in Cherlabuthkur of Karimnagar. 

The minister had come to launch a paddy procurement centre in Cherlabuthkur. After taking part in ‘Chirutala Ramanayana’ program, he walked onto the stage followed by others.

The dais suddenly caved in and everyone fell.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
AP: BRS set to make political capital out of VSP privatisation issue

However, the minister continued even after sustaining minor injuries and later went on to launch another paddy procurement centre in Mugdumpoor.

After the program he went to a private hospital in Karimnagar where he was advised to take two weeks rest.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by K Sherly Sharon  |   Updated: 16th April 2023 6:37 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button