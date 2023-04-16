Telangana: Minister Gangula injured after dias collapses

Hyderabad: Backward Classes (BC) Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Sunday met with minor injuries when the dais collapsed in Cherlabuthkur of Karimnagar.

The minister had come to launch a paddy procurement centre in Cherlabuthkur. After taking part in ‘Chirutala Ramanayana’ program, he walked onto the stage followed by others.

The dais suddenly caved in and everyone fell.

However, the minister continued even after sustaining minor injuries and later went on to launch another paddy procurement centre in Mugdumpoor.

After the program he went to a private hospital in Karimnagar where he was advised to take two weeks rest.