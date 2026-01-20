Telangana Minister leaves event after facing protest in Mancherial

Telangana Mimnister G Vivek is confronted by women

Hyderabad: Telangana Labour Minister Gaddam Vivek on Monday, January 19, was confronted by families ousted from their lands to construct an Advanced Training Centre (ATC) in Chennur, Mancherial district.

The incident occurred when Vivek was laying the foundation stone for the ATC. The ousted families raised objections with the Minister and Collector, Kumar Deepak, for acquiring the land and constructing the ATC without prior intimation.

The protestors questioned why their lands were used without their knowledge. They sought justice from the Minister and Collector regarding the issue.

Expressing dismay over the incident, the Collector said that the land belonged to the government and asked how they could register the asset, flouting norms. He asked them to approach those who sold the land to the families. Deepak said that transferring government land was illegal.

Similarly, women accused Vivek for failing to address the drinking water crisis and for ignoring welfare schemes when he was inaugurating developmental works in Chennur. The protesting women said several colonies lacked drainage and drinking water facilities. They said they were facing inconvenience due to inadequate water supply and stinking drains.

Meanwhile, aspirants expressed displeasure against Vivek, alleging that tickets from the Congress party were being sold to those who offered bribes, when he was addressing a meeting of cadres at a function in Kyathanpalli. They alleged that senior leaders were denied tickets.

The Minister was forced to leave the event due to the protest.

