Telangana minister Ponnam Prabhakar launches Kharif sowing

Hyderabad: On the occasion of Eruvaka Pournami, Telangana Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar joined farmers in sowing castor seeds and seeds in Kurella village of Koheda Mandal, Husnabad Constituency, Siddipet District, thereby inaugurating kharif agricultural activities.

Agricultural Market Committee chairpersons, sarpanchas from various villages, agriculture department officials, public representatives, and farmers participated in large numbers in this program.

On this occasion, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar extended Eruvaka Pournami greetings to the state’s farming community. He expressed joy at launching agricultural programs in Kurella village while praying to Mother Earth that abundant rains fall in Telangana, allowing farmers to reap bountiful harvests, good health, and happiness.

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar noted that Eruvaka Pournami is a symbol of Telangana’s farming culture. He described it as a sacred day when farmers begin new agricultural activities by paying obeisance to Mother Earth and nature, aspiring for good crops.

Recalling that our elders said, “Annam Parabrahma Swaroopam” (rice is the form of the supreme being), the minister stated that the farmer who produces that rice is the backbone of the nation. He emphasized that only when farmers are content will the state prosper, which is why the Congress government is giving utmost priority to farmers’ welfare.

The minister explained that the state government is steadfastly supporting farmers in every way, including improving irrigation facilities, supplying quality seeds and fertilizers, and providing agricultural infrastructure.

He advised farmers to cultivate using scientific methods, follow the guidance of agriculture officials, and use only quality seeds. He suggested using water judiciously to promote nature-friendly agriculture and taking precautions in crop selection considering climate changes. He called on farmers to move forward using modern technology to achieve higher yields.

The minister expressed that he is praying to God for abundant rains across the state this kharif season, for all crops to grow prosperously without pests or insect attacks, and for farmers to receive good economic returns.

Wishing that every farmer’s family lives in happiness and comfort with Mother Earth’s blessings, the minister reiterated that the state government will always stand by for farmers’ welfare. He clarified that farmers’ welfare is the government’s goal and that the government is continuously committed to the development of the agriculture sector.