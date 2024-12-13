Telangana minister reveals plan to restore VRO, VRA system

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy announced the government will bring back Village Revenue Officers (VROs) and Village Revenue Assistants (VRAs) in rural areas.

Speaking at the Secretariat, Reddy said the government will restore these important village-level administrative positions. The move aims to improve local government services and support in rural communities.

Along with this announcement, the minister shared updates about the Indiramma housing program. The government has received 232,000 applications through the Indiramma Indlu mobile app. They added 10 new features to the app to make it easier for people to apply.

Reddy mentioned that poor residents will get another chance to apply for Indiramma Houses, even if they missed the earlier Praja Palana programme. He promised that houses would be given to all eligible people, though there might be some delays.

The minister also hinted at a Cabinet expansion expected at the end of December.

The decision to bring back VROs and VRAs shows the government’s commitment to strengthening local administration in Telangana’s villages.