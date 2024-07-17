Telangana: Minor among 3 of family drown in Suryapet quarry pit

Hyderabad: Three members of the family, including a 12-year-old girl, drowned in a stone quarry pit filled with water on Wednesday, July 17, at Boppuram village in Atmakur mandal of Suryapet district.

The victims have been identified as Shavaly Raju, 45, a software engineer, his daughter Shravaly Usha, 12, and Sripal Reddy, 40, a builder, all residents of Hyderabad.

On Wednesday morning, the trio went out to see the stone quarry, during which the girl accidentally slipped and fell into a pit.

In an attempt to rescue her, her father and his friend entered the pit, but none of them knew how to swim, leading to a tragic drowning incident involving all three individuals.

Also Read Indian techie drowns in Glacier National Park in US

Upon receiving information, the police reached the spot. A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.