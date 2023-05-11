Telangana: Minority students suffer as govt fails to disburse fee reimbursements

Hyderabad: The Minority Welfare Department in the state of Telangana is facing criticism over the non-disbursement of funds for the Chief Minister Overseas Scholarships scheme and the fee-reimbursement scheme provided to minorities. Despite the allocation of funds announced by the state government under these ongoing schemes for minority youth, the lack of release of scholarships and fee payment funds over the past two years is creating issues for both the students and the management.

Furthermore, the delay in releasing the overseas scholarships for students who were selected in 2021 is adding to the resentment among the minority community.

The non-implementation of the approved budget of the Minority Welfare Department and the non-timely transfer of funds to the beneficiaries of the schemes is raising questions on the government’s commitment to the welfare of minorities.

The officials of the department are concerned about the situation, but they are unable to provide any answers to the students and management who are facing difficulties due to the non-release of funds. The non-disbursement of funds is not only creating financial problems for the colleges but also leading to the collection of educational certificates, which is causing inconvenience to the students and their parents.

The officials of the department are preparing the list of beneficiaries, which is being sent to the Finance Department for approval. However, the Finance Department has stated that until the government orders the release of funds allocated for these schemes, they cannot approve these bills. The officials of the department have been complaining about the government’s attitude towards minority welfare for the last four years.

During the budget session in the assembly, the state government assured that pending scholarships, especially the Chief Minister Overseas Scholarships and Fees, would be cleared by issuing the arrears of the Minority Welfare Department. However, despite the commencement of the new financial year, the non-disbursement of funds allocated over the past two years is creating issues for the minority community.

The delay in the disbursement of funds allocated for minority welfare schemes is becoming a question mark on the future of minority students. The officials of the department are urging the government to take necessary steps to ensure that the scholarships and fee-reimbursement schemes are implemented effectively to benefit the minority community.