Telangana: MLA’s daughter returns land registered illegally

Stating that she was correcting the 'mistake' made by her father, Tuljabhavani said that a 70-year-old man who has been an MLA twice, should not have done this.

Telangana: MLA's daughter to return land registered illegally in her name
Tuljabhavani, daughter of the Jangao MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy, participating in the demolition of compound wall around illegal land

Hyderabad: Accusing her father of grabbing lands, daughter of a BRS MLA in Jangoan district returned a plot of land illegally registered in her name to the municipality.

The incident took place on Sunday, when Tuljabhavani Reddy, daughter of MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy publicly announced that she was handing over 23 guntas of ‘Cheruvu Mattadi’ land in Cherial village to the government.

Explaining she was correcting the ‘mistake’ committed by her 70-year-old father, Tuljabhavani apologised for his misdeed. “My father, being a two-time MLA, should have refrained from such illegal activities,” she said.

On Sunday, Tuljabhavani arrived at the plot site in Cherial village to return the ‘Cheruvu Mattadi’ (part of a local lake) land to the Cherial municipality.

Tuljabhavani put up a signboard on the plot proclaiming that she was undoing the ‘mistake’ made by her MLA father. The incident has caught the attention of many including political circles.

After getting the compound wall demolished, Tuljabhavani handed over the relevant documents to the district collector formalising the land transfer in order to ensure there is no issue raised in context with the land authority later.

