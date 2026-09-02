Telangana mobile shop owner held for cyber fraud in 19 states

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old mobile shop owner in Telangana was arrested for allegedly cheating people through a social media platform on the pretext of selling mobile spare parts and accessories, police said on Wednesday, September 2.

Prakash Kumar, from Jalore district of Rajasthan, who runs a mobile shop business in Adilabad, was arrested in connection with a case registered for cheating a mobile shop owner from Ichoda mandal of Adilabad of Rs 2.18 lakh.

During the investigation, it was found that the accused had allegedly cheated around 140 victims across 19 states and caused financial losses of more than Rs 5.30 crore, Adilabad District Superintendent of Police Akhil Mahajan said in a release.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Also Read Telangana sees 7.15 pc increase in crime over past three years

Two mobile phones and Rs 1 lakh cash were seized from his possession.

The complainant, while searching on the social media platform in July for mobile chargers, displays and other accessories required for his shop, came across an account and contacted the person operating the account, police said.

The person claimed that they supplied mobile spare parts and accessories and assured the complainant that the goods would be dispatched through courier after making online payment.

Believing their claims, the complainant made multiple online payments between July 25 and August 8, and paid them a total amount of Rs 2.18 lakh.

Subsequently, the accused sent a courier receipt through an instant messaging app and informed the complainant that the goods would be delivered. However, on August 22, the complainant, who was asked to visit the courier office to collect the parcel, could not find it in Ichoda and Adilabad.

Realising that he had been cheated, he contacted the Cyber Crime Helpline 1930 and lodged a complaint, police said.

Based on the complaint, Ichoda Police registered a case and took up investigation. With the help of technical evidence and cyber investigation, the police identified and arrested the accused, the release added. Further investigation is underway.

The SP advised the public not to make advance payments to unknown persons offering mobile spare parts, accessories or other products at unusually low prices through social media platforms.