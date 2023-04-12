Telangana Model Schools admission test to be held on April 16

Hyderabad: The entrance test for admission into Telangana Model Schools for the academic year 2023 to 2024 is scheduled to be held on Sunday in two sessions.

The students who have applied for the entrance test – 2023 are requested to download hall tickets from the official website of Telangana Model Schools.

The first session will be conducted from 10 am to 12 pm for students seeking admission into class 6 and the second session will be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm for students seeking admission into classes 7 to 10.

A total of 70,041 candidates have applied for the entrance test for admission into classes 6 to 10. All students appearing for the entrance test are instructed to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

Telangana State Model Schools was established to cater to the needs of students from educationally backward mandals by providing free education by qualified teachers in English Medium from Class 6 to 10.

195 model schools have been established across the state and eligible candidates will be given admission into these schools after the examination.