Telangana Model Schools extend admission deadline for higher classes

Hyderabad; The Telangana Model Schools (TGMS) have announced an extension in the application dates for the Model Schools Admission Test (MSAT) 2025, offering admission to Class VI and vacant seats in classes 7 to 10 for the academic year 2025-26.

In an official notification issued on Friday, March 7, the directorate of school education, Telangana, confirmed that the schedule for submission of online applications has been extended from the initial date of March 10 to the new deadline of March 20 for all classes, from Class 6 to 10.

Candidates can download their hall tickets starting from April 15 for both Class 6 and Classes 7 to 10. The exam, which was originally scheduled for an earlier date, is now set to be held on April 20.

The timings for the examination are as follows: For Class 6, the exam will take place from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm, and for Classes 7 to 10, the exam will be from 02:00 pm to 04:00 pm.

The examinations will be conducted at schools located in respective Mandals.

The admission application process for Telangana Model Schools must be completed online through the Common Gateway Portal (CGG). The application fees are Rs 200 for OC students and Rs 125 for BC, SC, ST, PHC, and EWS students.



