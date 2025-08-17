Telangana Model Schools face drop in admissions, over 50000 seats vacant

Hyderabad: Telangana Model Schools, set up a decade ago to provide free quality education, are facing a sharp decline in admissions this academic year. Official data shows that 50,718 seats remain vacant across the state.

Currently, 194 model schools offer classes from 6 to 10 under the SSC syllabus and intermediate courses under the Telangana Board of Intermediate Education. Of the 1.59 lakh seats available for classes 6 to 12, only 1.1 lakh students have enrolled. This is significantly lower compared to 1.3 lakh admissions last year.

A major reason for the shortfall is the poor response to intermediate courses in MEC and CEC streams, with 7,469 and 1,966 seats remaining vacant in these groups. Most students are opting for MPC and BPC instead.

Other factors include the growing popularity of social welfare schools, which now offer education from class 5 and have become the preferred choice for many families. The remote locations of several model schools and lack of proper public transport are also discouraging admissions.

An official from Telangana Model Schools, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that admissions in MEC and CEC streams have dropped drastically and students are increasingly moving towards science-based courses.