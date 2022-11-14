Telangana: ‘Modi government in view of shutting SCCL’, says CPI

Hyderabad: The CPI (Communist Party of India) National Secretary K Narayan has alleged that the Modi-led government is preparing to hand over the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to the private sector under the contract and privatisation policy.

He alleged that although the Prime Minister has denied privatisation, he cannot be trusted.

Addressing the media along with party leaders P Venkat Reddy and ET Narasimha, Narayana said that the Modi government has decided to nationalize several national institutions.



The CPI National Secretary remarked that the Prime Minister’s visit to Telangana was merely a politically-motivated trip and it had no relation with state development.

He also said that the Prime Minister visited Telangana to ensure that the party’s cadre was not depressed due to BJP’s defeat in the Munugode bypoll.

K Narayana said that In 2015, the Mines Minerals Development Regulation Act was amended to facilitate handing over coal mines in the Godavari environs for commercial mining.

Accordingly, 240 such mines were identified for handing over them to private companies, and of these 98 coal mines had already been handed over, charged the Secretary.