Telangana: Modi likely to visit ahead of assembly polls

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Telangana in February to strengthen the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) reach in the state ahead of the assembly elections.

Modi is likely to meet and interact with over 32,000 booth-rung committee leaders, appointments of whom will be completed by January 7.

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said he will send a request to the PM and he will visit the state as per his schedule, “Booth committees are important. We are confident of achieving our target of 90 and the ‘vistarak’ meet discussed various programmes to wean away voters to the saffron fold,” he added.

The BJP will emphasise 40 constituencies where it has a low voter base. The Telangana unit will dispatch periodic reports to the high command on the ground situation. Kumar conducted a meeting with BJP leaders to discuss Modi’s visit and the “Vistarak” event.

BJP national organisation secretary BL Santosh asked party leaders to focus on booth-level functioning and implementing and educating people on the Centre’s flagship programmes and schemes.

With regards to the BJP’s chances of winning the assembly elections, Karimnagar MP said, “My padayatra negotiated 56 assembly segments till now and I found a surge of support with many requesting a chance to run. Talking about our key rival, most leaders are not ready to contest in the name of BRS,”