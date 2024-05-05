Telangana: Modi wants to take away reservation, says Rahul in Adilabad

The Congress has in its manifesto promised that if the party forms the government at the Centre, it will breach the 50 per cent limit and increase the quotas beyond 50 per cent, he said.

Pune: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses during a public meeting for Lok Sabha polls, in Pune, Friday, May 3, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: Mounting his attack on the BJP, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was against reservations and wanted to take away quotas from the people.

Addressing an election rally at Nirmal under Adilabad (ST) Lok Sabha constituency in Telangana, he claimed that the ongoing general elections is taking place between two ideologies in which Congress is trying to safeguard the Constitution, while the BJP-RSS combine wants to end it and people’s rights.

“Narendra Modi ji is against reservation. He wants to take away reservations from you. The biggest issue before the country is increasing reservation from 50 per cent,” he added.

The Congress has in its manifesto promised that if the party forms the government at the Centre, it will breach the 50 per cent limit and increase the quotas beyond 50 per cent, he said.

BJP leaders also want reservations to end, he claimed.

