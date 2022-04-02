Telangana: Moon sighted, Ramzan to begin from April 3

Hyderabad: The Islamic month of Ramzan will begin in the city on Sunday, April 3.

Based on the moon’s sighting, mosques in Hyderabad announced that the month of fasting, for Muslims, will begin on Sunday. After two years of restrictions, Muslims will be able to pray daily prayers, as well as Taraweeh at mosques as the number of COVID-19 cases, has declined in the country.

Fasting Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk during Ramzan and gather with family to break the fast in the evening.

Muslims across the country congratulated each other on the sighting of the moon and the beginning of the holy month.

In the last two years, almost all Muslim-majority countries had shut down mosques and asked people to pray at home in addition to imposing curfews to limit the spread of the deadly virus.

The moon was sighted and the first day of Ramzan 2022 was declared on April 2 in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, and other Arab states.