Telangana: Mother poisons physically challenged son; later attempts suicide

Hyderabad: A 65-year-old woman served pesticides to her physically challenged son, which killed him, before consuming them herself.

The mother is still undergoing treatment in Jammikunta.

The mother, Muske Madhunamma, and son, Kumar, 27, natives of Jammikunta, were reportedly residing at the younger daughter’s home in Manchipalli.

Also Read Telangana: 2 held for forging labour cards using fabricated documents

Madhunamma took the grave step on Friday, when the other family members were concerned about her son’s future after her death, as she suffered from a neurological disorder.

Madhunamma had been looking after her son for the last 15 years, working as an agricultural labourer, after the death of her husband.

Kumar died under treatment after the family moved the two to a hospital while Madhunamma is still battling for life.