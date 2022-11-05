Telangana: 2 held for forging labour cards using fabricated documents

Construction workers in the state are entitled to 10 types of welfare schemes which the accused duo took advantage of, by providing labour cards to all types of workers.

Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 5th November 2022 12:06 pm IST
Hyderabad: The Task Force sleuths from Warangal and Nekkonda collaborated with cops from Narsampet on Friday and arrested two fake labour department agents who helped people receive labour cards using fabricated documents.

The accused were identified as Rapaka Veerabhadraswamy and Parsha Ravi. They used Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000 as processing fees for a natural death (benefit of Rs 1,30,000), and an accident death (Rs 6,30,000) and fetched Rs 18.7 lakh from applications to date.

Warangal Commissioner of Police, Dr Tarun Joshi said the cops raided the house of accused Rapaka Veerabhadraswamy in Nekkonda village after receiving information and arrested the duo.

