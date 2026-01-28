Telangana MP Chamala Kiran Kumar urges fairness in Union Budget 2026

Hyderabad: The Telangana MP from Bhongir, Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy, on Wednesday, January 28, urged the Centre to accord priority and justice to the state during the Parliament’s Budget Session.

He said that in a true federal system, all states must be treated equally and fairly and expressed concern that the Centre, while speaking about a “double engine government,” is allocating more funds to states where it is in power or where elections are due, while neglecting other states.

The MP said that Telangana has significant expectations from the Union Budget, considering that it is one of the youngest states in the country. He also asked that the long-pending commitments made at the time of the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh be fulfilled.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1, and is expected to put forward the Economic Survey 2025–26 on January 29.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had announced that the Budget Session will commence on January 28 and continue till April 2, with the first phase concluding on February 13 and the Parliament reassembling on March 9.

Budget 2026 is expected to place greater emphasis on sectors like defence, critical minerals, power, electronics, infra and higher growth in affordable housing.

According to the Motilal Oswal Financial Services Limited’s “India Strategy” report, the forthcoming FY27 Union Budget has to strike a deft balance of sustaining growth momentum and maintaining fiscal consolidation, even as it needs to address near-term challenges emanating from unprecedented geopolitical flux.

(With inputs from IANS)