Telangana municipal chairman booked for suicide by realtor, mother

Hyderabad: Telangana police booked a municipal chairman, a police officer and five others for abetment of suicide on Sunday, a day after a realtor and his mother immolated themselves due to their harassment.

Police in Kamareddy town registered a case against Ramayampet municipal chairman Jithendar Goud, Circle Inspector Nagarjuna Goud and five others under section 306.

Gangam Santosh (40) and his mother Padma (65) had immolated themselves in a lodge in Kamareddy town on Saturday. They were residents of Ramayampet town in Medak district.

In the six-page suicide note and selfie-video posted by Santosh on Facebook before setting themselves ablaze, they said the harassment by Ramayampet municipal chairman Jithendar Goud, his followers and police officer forcing them to take the extreme step.

In the selfie-video, Santosh showed pictures of seven persons saying they are responsible for their death. He said though he complained to police against these persons, no action was taken as they belonged to ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS). He hoped that justice would be done at least after they were dead.

Based on the video and selfie-video, police registered the case. Deputy Superintendent of Police of Banswada, Jaipal Reddy had been appointed as the special investigating officer to probe the case.

Jithendar Goud has been named as accused number one. Others named in the FIR are Market Committee Chairman Sarab Yadagiri, Prudhvi Goud, T. Kiran, K. Krishna Goud, Sarab Swaraj and Nagarjuna Goud.

Police have formed three teams to arrest the accused. Kamareddy police are probing the case with the help of Medak police.