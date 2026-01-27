Telangana municipal election schedule to be announced today

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) is set to announce the schedule for the upcoming municipal elections on Tuesday, January 27.

State Election Commissioner will address the media at 4 pm to reveal the detailed schedule for the polls.

Municipal elections to cover 116 municipalities in Telangana

According to official sources, elections will be conducted for 116 municipalities and 7 municipal corporations. This encompasses a significant number of urban local bodies throughout Telangana.

Immediately following the release of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct will come into force. The code regulates the conduct of political parties and candidates to ensure a fair election process.

Today’s announcement is expected to set the electoral machinery in motion. Political parties and election authorities are preparing for the upcoming polls following this official declaration.

GHMC polls

Though municipal elections will cover 116 municipalities and 7 municipal corporations, it will not include the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

Recently, the Minister for Transport and BC Welfare, Ponnam Prabhakar, said that whether the GHMC will continue as a single body or split into three will be decided after February 10.

As the term of the GHMC elected body will come to an end on February 10, the minister said that after the completion of the term, the civic officials will take full responsibility for governance and public service delivery.

There are chances that the GHMC would be divided into two or three new corporations after February. If it is split into three, there will likely be Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Malkajgiri corporations.

While the Hyderabad Corporation may cover the areas under 150 wards, the two other corporations may have 75 wards each.

For now, the TSEC is going to announce the schedule for municipal elections in Telangana for 116 municipalities and 7 municipal corporations.